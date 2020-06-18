Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mackay music teacher charged with child grooming

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Jun 2020 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY music teacher has been charged after allegedly grooming a young child.

Police have charged the 39-year-old man with one count each of grooming a child under the age of 16 and using the internet to procure an indecent act along with two counts of indecent treatment.

A statement from the Queensland Police said the man was self employed and allegedly committed the offences during private music lessons at a home studio in Mackay.

More stories:

COLD CASE: Plea for answers 'before it is too late'

'He's got a knife: officers killed in the line of duty

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

He used social media to advertise his music business.

"Police are asking anyone who may have any further information regarding the offences or possible related matters to come forward," a Queensland Police spokespersons said.

He is expected to face the Mackay Magistrates Court on August 17.

Investigations are continuing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001248092.

More Stories

mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        premium_icon Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        News ‘GREAT Southern Nights’ will bring 1000 COVID-safe concerts to Sydney and regional NSW in November, featuring artists including Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo, Paul Kelly...

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ fuels demand for acreages near Byron

        Property Stunning country estate just south of Byron Bay

        Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        premium_icon Why these birds are leaving South Ballina beaches

        News AUSTRALIAN pied oystercatchers are leaving the area and it’s not for lack of food...

        $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $220 million dam slated for Northern Rivers

        News The dam would help to secure the region's future water supply