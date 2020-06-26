Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Employees at McDonald’s in Mill Park who worked with the staff member have been directed to self-isolate. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
News

Macca’s worker tests positive for virus

by Sarah McPhee
26th Jun 2020 9:35 AM

A McDonald's worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the Mill Park fast food restaurant, in the city's north, were informed via an email on Friday morning, according to Seven.

"When we were informed we immediately reviewed which Crew/Managers have been in close contact with this employee over the last 14 days," the letter to staff reportedly reads.

"We have contacted these employees personally and have directed them to self-isolate. They are not working in the restaurant."

coronaviruspromo

 

The news follows a coronavirus cluster revealed in May at McDonald's in Fawkner.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19.

He said there would be a coronavirus "testing blitz" in 10 suburbs of Melbourne.

More to come

Originally published as Macca's worker tests positive for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks maccas melbourne outbreak virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

        premium_icon Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

        News THE scholarship means $5000 per year for three years for a resident studying in the Lismore campus.

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        premium_icon Alstonville subdivision near Boral Asphalt Plant approved

        News IT IS only a small subdivision, but it could have significant ramifications for...

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests