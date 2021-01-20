Macca’s drive-through fact blows minds

While some McDonald's have just one drive-through, others can have up to four lanes, with one staffer responsible for multiple orders.

And as you eagerly wait for that long-awaited Macca's fix, many have wondered how staff don't get your order mixed up with other cars in line.

Now a Macca's staffer has revealed the secret to the burger chain's foolproof process - leaving minds blown.

A TikTok video - shared by user @katieeclarkee - explains the fast-food restaurant have cameras installed in the drive-through area.

A McDonald’s staffer has revealed how they know whose order belong to who at their drive-through. Picture: TikTok/katieeclarkee

"I get asked this all the time," she captioned her now viral post, that has amassed more than five million views.

In the footage, Katie can be seen in her Macca's uniform showing viewers a drive-through camera during her shift.

"There is a camera and it takes a picture of you and your car," she said.

"So maybe don't pick your nose when you order … because we see it and we judge you," she joked.

You guessed it (or not), there is a camera. Picture: TikTok/katieeclarkee

It didn't take long for people to comment on her video.

"I thought they just had crazy memory," one TikTok user confessed.

"I'm shook, oh my god," wrote another.

"I always wondered this with ones with two lanes (that merge into one, never understood the point of them," a third person said, while a fourth added, "They can see me all this time I've been going in my PJs and dressing gown, oh god."

Other Macca's staff also commented, revealing they "hear" everything from the moment a customer's car activates the sensor, which then triggers their headset to turn on.

"In fact we hear everything you say the minute you're at the speaker," a staffer said.

Another staffer chimed in to say the Macca's he works at "it's not that advanced".

"We just have to figure it out."

apparently the drive thru workers can see you when you order???? idk how to explain it but i feel violated pic.twitter.com/6xzEDWdzw3 — enyol (@engxl) February 15, 2020

Some joked that despite there being cameras, staff "still manage to get orders wrong".

"And y'all still gave my order to the car in front," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, last year when Triple M radio host Jay Shipston was interviewing a Queensland Macca's franchisee owner, he was shocked to discover that in Australia some drive-through's also have cameras installed.

"You know when you go up to a speaker box at Macca's and you are waiting to order and there is a little camera there, is that camera actually functional?" he asked co-host Dave Peters and Mackay Northern Beaches McDonald's owner Nicole Ramsay.

"It is functional, yeh," she confirmed.

They can see who is making the order. They can also hear everything you say from the moment your car pulls up to the speaker. Picture: TikTok/katieeclarkee

Shipston then let out a gasp sharing details about the time he was pulling faces.

"Jamie and I were at Macca's the other day. We pulled up to the box and I was waiting for the lady to say, 'Can I take your order' - I was poking faces at the thing and he (Jamie) was like, 'That's a real camera,' and I was like, 'No it's not, that's for show.'"

So, there you have it. Just be prepared to know they may be watching.

Originally published as Macca's drive-through fact blows minds