Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SWEET VISITOR: A new wild platypus, now named Uesi, has been spotted in the pond at Macadamia Castle, near Knockrow. Photo: Macadamia Castle
SWEET VISITOR: A new wild platypus, now named Uesi, has been spotted in the pond at Macadamia Castle, near Knockrow. Photo: Macadamia Castle
News

Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

Jackie Munro
23rd Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Australia’s most unusual and beloved species has found its way into the very full pond at the Macadamia Castle - the shy platypus.

In late February 2019, a wild platypus arrived at the Macadamia Castle, brought in by storms related to Cyclone Oma.

The staff of the Animal Park named this platypus Oma and he stayed around feasting on yabbies for a few weeks before moving on.

A Macadamia Castle spokeswoman said staff were again delighted to find a different platypus had taken up residence over this past weekend, possibly due to the storms brought in by Cyclone Uesi.

She said they have again named the platypus after the weather event, and she said ‘Platypus Uesi’ is a younger and smaller platypus than the previous visitor.

Platypus mostly eat invertebrates: swimming beetles and water bugs, insect larvae, tadpoles, worms, snails and shrimp.

She said the pond at the Macadamia Castle has been overflowing with tadpoles and freshly morphed frogs of late and “there is no doubt Uesi has noticed”.

“We are delighted to have this visitor, who is clearly enjoying our crystal clear pond, and are pleased we are able to provide a safe place for such an amazing animal to spend some time after what has been a week of wild weather,” she said.

Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said the park “must be one of the very few animal parks that has a wild platypus visible to guests”.

“We are giving the platypus lots of space to make itself comfortable and hope he or she might stay around for a while,” Mr Gilding said.

“Our keepers are regularly keeping an eye on it to make sure it is healthy and doing well.”

While platypus are nocturnal and elusive, Mr Gilding said if you plan to visit him at the Macadamia Castle, there are some tips to increase your chances of seeing him.

  • Ask keepers if they have seen the platypus recently and where.
  • Find a comfortable place near the pond and grab a snack or a coffee.
  • Look for ‘mud clouds’ appearing on the surface of the pond followed by air bubbles.
knockrow macadamia castle northern rivers community northern rivers wildlife tony gilding
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        premium_icon The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        News SUMMERLAND Credit Union grants are helping to boost local causes following bushfires.

        Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        premium_icon Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        News THIS one-man-show is like having a chat to the former Prime Minister and his take...

        Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        premium_icon Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        News Hundreds of family daycare providers across NSW have been shut down in

        Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        premium_icon Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        News BALLINA’S popular swimming spot has received a poor water quality rating by Ballina...