Fatal truck crash M1 Mount Kuring Gai
M1 traffic chaos as man dies in fiery truck crash

by Georgia Clark
17th Mar 2020 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
A body has been found inside a truck that rolled and caught fire on the M1 in Sydney's north early today.

Police made the gruesome discovery after they were called to the southbound lanes of the M1, near Church Street overpass in Mount Kuring-Gai about 2.30am following reports of a fire.

 

Chaos...the scene on the M1 near Church Street overpass in Mount Kuring-Gai. Picture: 7 News
Chaos...the scene on the M1 near Church Street overpass in Mount Kuring-Gai. Picture: 7 News

 

 

 

A body has been found in the wreckage of a horror truck crash on the M1 in Sydney’s north. Picture: Picture: Bill Hearne
A body has been found in the wreckage of a horror truck crash on the M1 in Sydney’s north. Picture: Picture: Bill Hearne

 

The B-double carrying bales of wool has crashed into a bridge pylon under the Church Street overpass. Picture: Bill Hearne
The B-double carrying bales of wool has crashed into a bridge pylon under the Church Street overpass. Picture: Bill Hearne

On arrival, police found a B-double that had slammed into the medium strip and tumbled before catching fire - sending the truck's wool load up in flames.

The fatal crash blocked the M1 in both directions due to the debris scattered across the motorway.

A body - believed to be the driver - was found inside the Prime Mover.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.

The fiery crash forced the closure of all northbound and southbound lanes and caused major delays.

 

 

All that remains of the truck under the Church Street overpass. Picture: Bill Hearne
All that remains of the truck under the Church Street overpass. Picture: Bill Hearne

 

 

 

The crash has caused major delays blocking the M1 in both directions. Picture: Bill Hearne
The crash has caused major delays blocking the M1 in both directions. Picture: Bill Hearne

One southbound lane has reopened between Berowra and Mount Colah. while two other southbound lanes and all northbound lanes remain closed.

Commuters are being urged to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

