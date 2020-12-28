Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CARAVAN FIRE. Firefighters from Lismore Fire and Rescue attended a caravan fire on Sunday, December 27, at 8,30am. When they arrived on scene the caravan was fully alight. File photo: Alison Paterson
CARAVAN FIRE. Firefighters from Lismore Fire and Rescue attended a caravan fire on Sunday, December 27, at 8,30am. When they arrived on scene the caravan was fully alight. File photo: Alison Paterson
News

Lucky escape from caravan fire

Alison Paterson
28th Dec 2020 7:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters attended a campervan fire on Sunday morning which could have resulted in a tragedy if anyone had been caught in the vehicle.

"When we arrived the campervan was fully alight but fortunately there was nobody inside."

A Lismore Fire and Rescue firefighter said the occupant of a caravan which caught fire was very lucky to have been able to get out before the structure was completed destroyed.

"We were called at 8.30am on Sunday, December 27, to a fire in a caravan which was parked in a lot behind Perkins Caravans on Bruxner Highway (Union St)," he said.

"When we arrived the van was fully engaged (alight) and we had two fire trucks on scene, pumpers Alpha and Bravo and there were also police and ambulance in attendance."

Although the firefighters did their best, it is understood the campervan was completely destroyed.

Ambulance NSW said they attended the incident which did not require anyone to be transported to hospital.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Last week Fire and Rescue NSW issued a reminder to people to take care when using barbecues, caravans and camping over the summer.

campervan fire fire lismore fire and rescue lismore police nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of people caught at illegal Byron parties

        Premium Content Hundreds of people caught at illegal Byron parties

        News POLICE are reminding everyone to adhere to public health orders over the festive season.

        Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        Premium Content Emergency crews called to horrific Christmas Day crash

        News A SERIOUS car crash was attended by multiple emergency services on Christmas Day...

        Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        Premium Content Over 30 beach rescues by 'fantastic lifesavers'

        News THERE are at least 30 people who are alive and well thanks to the fantastic efforts...

        Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in NSW

        Premium Content Hot cross bun war: Who eats the most in NSW

        Food & Entertainment Hot cross buns return as Coles takes on Woolworths