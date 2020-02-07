Caloundra woman wins $60m powerball jackpot

Will you have a ticket for the massive jackpot?

A Caloundra woman has been left lost for words after winning a massive $60 million with a division one entry in the Powerball draw.

The winning numbers of Draw No. 1238 were 26, 3, 11, 2, 15, 1, 35 and the Powerball number 17.

When a Lott official phoned the Coloundra woman, who asked to remain anonymous, she couldn't contain her disbelief.

"I can't believe it. Someone must be having me on," she exclaimed.

"I need to double check this is real. I'm not sure I believe you.

"It's crazy. I still just can't believe it. I'm speechless. I just don't know what to say.

"I'm going to have to make sure this isn't some weird dream."

The woman said she would immediately phone her family to share the good news.

When asked how she planned to revel in life as a multi-millionaire, the winner said she was overwhelmed with choices of how she could enjoy it.

"There is heaps of stuff I can do with this win," she said.

"I just have to let it sink in and work out what to do with it, but it won't be long before I have lots of things going on.

"I'll probably be retiring early. I don't think I'll go back to work that's for sure.

"I'll definitely going to be spending tonight thinking about how to enjoy the prize and planning my celebrations."

The regular player purchased her 8 game QuickPick entry at Caloundra Newsagency, Shop 1, 72 Bullcock Street, Caloundra.

Three people also won a share of the $752,661.30 division 2 prize, scoring just over $250,000 each.

The Powerball jackpot rocketed to $60 million after going unclaimed for four weeks, leading to the first major prize of the year.

Last year, Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, released the findings of a new survey of more than 100 previous division one winners.

It found most winners celebrated by investing, helping out loved ones and buying a house.

"Each year, we crown about 400 division one winners across our lottery games. Many of these only discover their good fortune after we make contact with them and break that life-changing news they've won the big one," The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsay said.

Do you pick your own numbers or go with the random selection?

Australia's biggest-ever lottery winner was a Sydney mum who claimed a $107,575,649.08 Powerball prize in January 2019.

At the time, the healthcare worker made headlines for her staggering win - but also for her promise to stick with her healthcare job.

"I don't understand - is this actually real?" she said after being notified of her win by lottery officials.

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it. Is this a trick?

"Oh my god. That is just so much money," she said, adding she had no intentions of giving up work.

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to met.

"I'm not quite sure what to do, but of course I will be helping my family."

Powerball draw 1238 closes at 7.30pm tonight.