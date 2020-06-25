Menu
At Safari Sunday, Joel Tudor of Byron Bay, back in 2012.
News

Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen in Byron

Javier Encalada
25th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
THE Byron Bay Brewery has confirmed it will not reopen its bar and music venue after pandemic restrictions ease.

The much-loved and popular venue, located in its iconic Arts Factory location in Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, was acquired by Lion in 2016.

A statement from management confirmed the fact the brewery business will continue active.

“Like so many live music and hospitality venues, the past few months have been extremely tough on our community here at the Byron Bay Brewery,” the statement said.

“Today we’ve made the difficult decision that we won’t be reopening our bar or music venue after its closure due to COVID-19.

“We will continue to brew our beer at the brewery, keeping the safety of our brewers and supply of our beer as our top priority.”

The statement confirmed management is looking for another venue “that will give us a better space to support the local community for years to come.”

“Today is a tough day for many of our staff and customers, and we want to say a huge thank you for your support over the years. We’re looking forward to sharing a cold beer and a big group hug at some point in the future!”

ENTRANCE: The Byron Bay Brewery.
