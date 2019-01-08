Love letter found on ‘barf bag’ on flight

A woman cleaning an aeroplane discovered a love letter written on an airsickness bag in a seat back pocket.

A woman cleaning an aeroplane discovered a love letter written on an airsickness bag in a seat back pocket and has now taken to Reddit to hopefully track down the lovestruck young woman.

The letter, which was discovered last year, the anonymous Reddit poster wrote, explains that the woman is on her way to confess her feelings to her crush.

"If you're reading this, hello :) My name is Andrea and I am incredibly bored. Right now this flight is going from Miami to DC. I'm 21," the letter begins.

"So I bought the ticket last night at 4am because I have a huge crush on my best friend. He's flying from Boston to New Orleans and has a layover in DC. I actually live in DC and was gonna go up soon anyway so I thought why not, I'll surprise him at the airport during his layover. I'm gonna tell him I have a crush on him," it continues.

However, as in any good romance, Andrea offers up a conflict that might get in the way of her romance.

"But see I'm going to Australia for a semester abroad in 4 days and I won't see him for 5 months so it's really the last chance I have."

Andrea goes on to say she's "lame for writing this on a barf bag" before asking whoever finds her letter to "do something crazy today like I am."

"Good luck whoever you are," the letter concludes.

Since being posted, the love letter has quickly picked up steam on Reddit with hundreds wanting to know the end of Andrea's love story, and sparking a social media hunt for the young woman.

"Now I want to know if she told him," one wrote. "Upvote this bad boy so we can find out what happened to her!" another commented.

"All right Reddit let's do that thing and figure out who Andrea is and what happened to her," one wrote.

"Doing my bit to find Andrea, she went to the Spring 2018 Semester, her timeline aligns with one of these three options in Australia," one internet detective wrote, before listening different colleges with study abroad programs.

"I actually found a specific program that matches her dates exactly - Arcadia University," another Redditor sleuth wrote.

One Redditor even created the hashtag "#findAndrea2019."

Though there has not been anyone named Andrea that has come forward to claim the love letter, hopefully it will turn out better than the last time the internet was fascinated with an aeroplane romance.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission.