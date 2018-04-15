Love it, use it, or lose it

Rather than doing a massive, all-out purge, be realistic, and gradually organise the things you value most one space at a time, as you gently cull the unused or unloved.

For many, Marie Kondo, a Japanese organising consultant, has become the heroine for all things de-cluttering.

Her book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising, has become somewhat of a household bible, setting off a minimalising craze across the globe.

There's good reasons why so many people have embraced Marie Kondo's recipe for de-cluttering - and that's because the vast majority of us simply have too much stuff.

The Japanese approach to minimalising, according to Kondo, comes down to a couple of simple questions - for every object in your home, ask yourself if you use it, or if it sparks joy for you. If the answer is no to either of those questions, then you need to thank the object for its service and then promptly get rid of it.

For many, this radical approach may be terrifying. But I would frame this strategy as clearing the space rather than eliminating items. And depending on your passions, that space that once held unloved and unused stuff is now clear for either the joy of clear space and fresh air, or new items you do love and will use.

Everyone I know, I mean everyone - thinks they have too much stuff. But from personal experience, I also think that if you set a goal of doing a massive, all-out purge, you're likely to get overwhelmed, procrastinate and fail. Instead, be realistic, and gradually organise the things you value most one space at a time, as you gently cull the unused or unloved.

The ultimate goal of de-cluttering and organising should be to know exactly what you own and where you can find it, regardless of how much stuff you have. And if you do get rid of some stuff during the process, that's just fine.