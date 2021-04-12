Menu
A new proposal before Lismore Council could see the Lismore Lake area revitalised.
Love it or hate it: New proposal could see Lake pool reopen

Cathy Adams
12th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Lismore Lake Pool sits in a state of disrepair in South Lismore, but that may be about to change if a new proposal takes off.

Councillor Bill Moorhouse has indicated his intention to raise a motion at Tuesday night’s council meeting, outlining a call for expressions of interest from anyone interested in taking over the control, management and maintenance of the Lismore Lake/old pool complex.

GOLD: The Lismore Lake Pool in its prime in the 1970s, as a free public amenity for young and old.
The idea was approved by councillors last October, and now councillors will decide on how feedback will be sought.

The pool had become an eyesore for passers-by after the facility was shut down a decade ago and the council has struggled to find funds to do something with it.

The council will seek feedback from community on ways to manage the lake surrounds, upgrade the pool and put water back into the lake.

It calls for an advertising period of 28 days for expressions of interest, followed by three month period to submit a proposal.

The proposals would address the following points:

  • How the lake surrounds can be maintained
  • How the disused pool will be upgraded
  • How water can be put back into the lake
  • How works will be funded, including any financial assistance available from Council.

The motion states the council will be presented with a report on how the transfer of responsibilities can take place either in part or full for the precinct for up to five years.

A funding source was not identified.

