Love Island star’s shock revelation: ‘Why I tried to end my life’

TWO months after the death of Love Island UK host Caroline Flack, the franchise has been linked to a troubling case on the Aussie version.

Model Vanessa Sierra Joli, 25, has told The Daily Telegraph she was hospitalised last month after attempting suicide.

Love Island's Vanessa Sierra speaks out after being hospitalised. Picture: Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Y6oFmlxya/



She said the Channel 9 reality show ignored incidents that occurred during filming last year and, when she complained to the production team about feeling uncomfortable, she was removed from the Fijian villa.

"I was kept isolated in the beach hut overnight which is a tiny bright room with a chair and kept getting told I'd get let back to the villa for hours on end," Joli said. "This didn't happen. It felt like torture."

She also alleges she was subjected to relentless bullying during her time on the controversial dating show, which pairs complete strangers who engage in "hookups" and partner swapping in an attempt to find love and win $50,000.

The Daily Telegraph has contacted broadcaster Channel 9 and production company ITV Studios Australia.

Joli recently complained about the show's duty of care in a troubling Instagram post and claims her requests for help were ignored. "I did not suffer from depression or anxiety before Love Island. Everything in my life was going so well," she wrote, revealing she "reached breaking point" and tried to take her own life in March.

In February, Flack was found dead of a suspected suicide in her East London flat amid ongoing personal struggles. She had stepped down as host of Love Island UK after being charged with allegedly assaulting her boyfriend last year.

