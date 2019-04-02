Woman’s search for mystery man on flight

Jomaica Alfiler met the man of her dreams on a flight, but she didn’t get his name — and now she is desperate to find him.

Jomaica Alfiler met the man of her dreams on a flight, but she didn’t get his name — and now she is desperate to find him.

A WOMAN is desperately trying to track down the "lovely gentleman" she sat next to on a flight fearing she "may have missed her chance" at love.

Jomaica Alfiler was flying home to Seattle from Frankfurt this week, having previously been on holiday in Portugal, The Sun reported.

The 21-year-old boarded the 10-hour LH490 flight and sat in window seat 43A, next to a "good looking man in his twenties".

The business student said the mystery man, who sat in 43B, helped her with her luggage, her seat and even offered her his blanket.

But Jomaica forgot to get his full name or contact details, and is now searching the internet for the handsome stranger, fearing she may have missed her chance at love.

She reached out to flight operator Lufthansa to try and track him down, but they were unable to help so she's turning to social media instead.

She posted her exchange with the airline on Facebook.

"I was travelling from Frankfurt to Seattle and I sat right next to a lovely gentleman on the plane but I forgot to get his full name and contact so I emailed Lufthansa," she said.

"I sat in 43A next to the window and there was a lovely gentleman sitting right next to me in 43B aisle.

"He was so kind to me and he helped me with my luggage and also he kept ordering gin and tonic - about six times during the whole flight.

"We were sitting next to each other for the 10-hour flight however, I didn't get his full name and contact.

"This is why I'm reaching out to you because I haven't stopped thinking about him since the plane landed.

"Please hear me out and reach out to him for me please. I don't know when will I ever see him again or did I miss my chance?"

Due to data protection, Lufthansa declined to help, but replied to Jomaica saying: "Fingers crossed karma is on your side and you will see him again."

Jomaica is now reaching out in a bid to track him down, revealing he immediately caught her eye on the flight on Wednesday.

"I was walking down the aisle and looking for my seat and there he was sitting and looking," she said.

"We exchanged smiles. I had small luggage with me that I had to put above the compartment before I sat down.

"He offered to help me out but I insisted on trying to do it myself because I'm a strong independent woman.

"In the end he helped me anyway because I was too short to even reach it - I'm 5'1."

"He asked me if I was cold since he wasn't using his blanket so he could give it to me.

"He also tried to help me recline my seat back but we both failed. However, I still thanked him."

Jomaica purposefully didn't use headphones to try and encourage him to start a conversation, with no luck.

Now she fears she may have missed her chance with the man, and is appealing for him to come forward.

She added maybe he was a student, and she picked up a hint of an accent, possibly British, she told Mail Online.

"I would like to find him, wherever he is and at least try my chances, get to know him and see where it goes, at least I tried and I won't have any regrets," she said.

