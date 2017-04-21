24°
LOUD show of young art talent

21st Apr 2017 7:45 AM
YOUTH ART AWARD: Erin Cattle, of Ballina Coast High School, was one of the students awarded for her work in the LOUD in the Gallery art exhibition.
YOUTH ART AWARD: Erin Cattle, of Ballina Coast High School, was one of the students awarded for her work in the LOUD in the Gallery art exhibition. Contributed

THE artistic talent of local youth is on display in the Northern Rivers Community Gallery at Ballina.

LOUD in the Gallery celebrates National Youth Week and features final-year works of students from Alstonville High School, Ballina Coast High School - including students of Ballina High and Southern Cross School K-12 - Xavier Catholic College and Emmanuel Anglican College.

Now in its fifth year, LOUD provides an invaluable opportunity for students in Ballina Shire to present their final HSC work in a professional gallery environment, while giving the community insight into the processes, skills and concepts the students explore in artmaking.

This year, the gallery offered a series of inaugural youth art awards recognising high levels artistic excellence.

These prizes aim to support the ongoing professional development of the young artists' creative practices.

Erin Cattle, of Ballina Coast High School, was awarded a $100 voucher sponsored by Byron Arts Magazine for her work Fleur.

Brianna Massey, of Xavier Catholic College, received a $250 voucher sponsored by and redeemable at Ballina Art and Framing for her work Above Below and Inbetween.

The judges awarded the professional development youth art award, sponsored by Byron School of Art, to two students - Amber McClure, of Alstonville High School, for her work Out of Mind, and Nina Bakos, of Xavier Catholic College, for her work Inside Information.

The students will receive a professional mentoring session with internationally- recognised artist Emma Walker.

The LOUD in the Gallery exhibition will continue until Sunday.

The gallery is located at 44 Cherry St, Ballina. It is open today from 10am to 4pm and on the weekend from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

For more information go to www.nrcgballina.com.au

art exhibition northern rivers entertainment

