Lotto winner carries out every Aussie’s dream after windfall

'I’m still shaking and I still feel funny in the stomach.' Victoria Point woman lives our every Aussie’s dream.

A VICTORIA POINT woman has just lived out the dream of so many Aussie workers following a life-changing windfall.

While people across the country returned to work this morning for another year, a Victoria Point woman headed into the office only to resign after winning almost $1.5 million in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The Redlands resident held one of the three division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4013 on Saturday, January 4. Each division one winning entry took home a prize of $1,497,160.07.

Confirming her win with a Golden Casket official this morning, the winner explained she made the life-changing discovery yesterday.

"I'm still shaking and I still feel funny in the stomach," she cried with happiness.

"I just can't believe this has happened to me!

"I scanned the ticket yesterday at the newsagency with my family.

"We are all so overwhelmed. It's amazing! I'm shaking so much.

"I'm still on cloud nine! What a way to kick off the year, it's so good!

"2020 is going to be such an incredible year if this is how it's started."

When asked how she planned to enjoy her unexpected windfall, the Redlands winner said plans were already in motion.

"I was just in the office with my boss resigning," she laughed.

"My husband and I were hoping to retire at the end of the year but we are doing it now!

"This prize has really come at the most perfect time.

"It completely changes our plans for retirement. We will be able to do whatever we want now which is what we've worked so hard for.

"We're going to buy a caravan, we're going to travel and buy a new home.

"We've got lots of things to do!"

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry at IGA X-Press Alexandra Hills, Shop 6, 195 Vienna Road, Alexandra Hills.

IGA X-Press Alexandra Hills employee Naomi Flahey said it was the first time the outlet had sold a division one winning entry.

"When we heard someone from our store had won this incredible prize we were really hoping it was one of our regular customers," she said.

"We are so excited for her! She is so deserving and we have no doubt she's going to make the most of her win.

"Hopefully this is the first of many division one wins for our customers!"

In 2019, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4013 on Saturday 4 January 2020 were 40, 42, 16, 38, 11 and 33, while the supplementary numbers were 45 and 12.

Across Australia, there were three division one entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4013 - one each from Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 211 so far this financial year, including 52 won by Golden Casket customers.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $333.41 million.