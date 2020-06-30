Lost man urinated on McDonald’s sign, broke menu display

IN COURT: A Gladstone man urinated on a McDonalds sign before breaking the intercom and menu signs a court heard.

IN COURT: A Gladstone man urinated on a McDonalds sign before breaking the intercom and menu signs a court heard.

A GLADSTONE man urinated on a McDonalds sign before damaging the drive through signs a court was told.

Damien Allan Fitzpatrick, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that about 2am at the Kin Kora McDonalds, Fitzpatrick urinated on the entry sign before loitering around the entrance for about 10 minutes.

The court was told Fitzpatrick went to the drive through, loitered around before he kicked the rear of the menu sign multiple times causing the screen to crack which made it inoperable.

Sen-Con Spargo said Fitzpatrick pushed over the intercom causing it to fall to the ground and rip from its base, breaking the connecting wires, before damaging another menu screen causing it to crack.

He said police located Fitzpatrick nearby about 2.32am when Fitzpatrick told police he asked McDonald's staff on the intercom where he was and when they didn't reply he "lost it" and began punching things.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had recently changed medication and had been drinking which didn't mix well and Fitzpatrick had little recollection of the incident.

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay restitution of $3556.30

A conviction was not recorded.