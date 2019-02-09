Loss to Strikers delivers BBL wooden spoon to Scorchers

The Adelaide Strikers' Jonathan Wells improvises against the Perth Scorchers at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

JON Wells has spanked a half-century to deliver the Adelaide Strikers victory and the BBL wooden spoon to the Perth Scorchers.

Wells struck 69 from 42 balls as the Strikers downed the Scorchers by five wickets in Saturday's battle of the also-rans.

Set 175 runs to win, the Strikers reached their target with four balls to spare at Adelaide Oval.

The result ensures three-time champions Perth finish last this tournament.

But reigning champ Adelaide fares little better - they rise to sixth on the ladder but can slip a rung if Sydney Thunder win their last game.

"There's no doubt that we became the hunted this year," Wells said.

"But having said that, everything we did off the field and our training and preparation and planning was all brilliant.

"We just couldn't get it together on the field unfortunately and that is why we're not there at the business end."

Wells anchored Adelaide's run chase with aplomb after early wobbles - Jake Weatherald (nine), Alex Carey (27 from 18) and Travis Head (10) were all dismissed in the initial eight overs.

But from a precarious 3-64, Wells combined with Harry Nielsen (44no from 29 balls) for a match-defining 88-run partnership.

Wells, promoted to No.4 in the batting order, reached his half-century from 32 deliveries and hit eight fours and a six as Adelaide banked its sixth win of the tournament.

"It was really important for us to get a win to finish off our campaign," Wells said.

"Batting at five and six, it's hard sometimes to play those match-winning innings sometimes but I really liked the opportunity to go up to four today and bat a bit longer and get a big one."

Earlier, Perth posted 6-174 with opener Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh making half-centuries and Nathan Coulter-Nile producing a whirlwind cameo, smacking 25 from just eight balls featuring three sixes and a four.

Inglis (55 from 37 balls) and Marsh (50no from 41) were the linchpins while Cameron Bancroft made 22 from 13 deliveries.

Adelaide's leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-22 to finish the tournament with 19 wickets at economy rate of slightly more than six runs an over.

