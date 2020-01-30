’Lose your inhibitions’ at Lennox Head’s new studio

Amanda Bromfield making a swan which she hopes to enter in the Wynne Prize this year.

A NEW ceramics studio has opened in Lennox Head, encouraging the community to explore a creative outlet, lose their inhibitions and have fun.

Artist and owner, Amanda Bromfield, said she will be running group sessions as well as one-on-one sessions at Cliff Murray Lane.

She will be offering programs including wheel throwing and hand building for all ages and abilities.

"It's to get people to come and have fun and to have a play with clay," Ms Bromfield said.

Ms Bromfield, who is now an exhibiting artist, began pursuing her passion in 2009 after completing a Northern Rivers Visual Arts TAFE course in Lismore.

Since then she has completed post graduate studies in visual arts and masters in Fine Art at the National Art School in Sydney.

She has held 11 solo shows across the Northern Rivers, participated in more than 32 group exhibitions, three residencies across Australia and worked as a teacher and mentor.

"I've done a lot of things in my time and I've been a teacher and capable of working with lots of different people."

When she first began creating sculptures, she said she "loved it and I just wanted to learn more about it and become an expert".

Her art focuses on woman's issues and the environment.

Ms Bromfield said people don't know what they can do until they have a go.

"Once they have a go, they can lose their inhibitions, they can have so much fun and make the coolest things."

Ms Bromfield encourages anyone interested in trying ceramics to pop in to her studio.

"There are so many different aspects of ceramics, there is mould making, hand building, slab building, it is very diverse and very specific."