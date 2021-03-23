Lorna Jane buys Margot Robbie’s wedding venue

Fitness queen Lorna Jane Clarkson has paid $14m for the Byron Bay estate where Hollywood star Margot Robbie was married.

Fitness queen Lorna Jane Clarkson has quietly paid $14 million for the luxurious Byron Bay hinterland estate where Hollywood golden girl Margot Robbie was married.

The founder of the popular activewear label has emerged as the buyer of a 23ha property in Coorabell, 20 minutes from the seaside town which has become a haven for celebrities and high flyers.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married in a civil ceremony on the Coorabell property in 2016. Picture: Margot Robbie/Instagram.

Robbie reportedly wed her long-term partner Tom Ackerley in a top-secret ceremony at the private retreat in 2016.

The property has been charming A-listers for decades - including buddies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aka Prince Harry and Meghan - with the wedding of Suits megastar Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Spectre, and his Aussie actress wife Jacinda Barrett held there over a decade ago.

Fitness entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson has bought a Byron Bay hinterland retreat for $14m. Supplied

The property features a four-bedroom, circa 1880 homestead offering breathtaking hinterland views, a three-level American-style barn, several out buildings, a European-style pool, a 4.2 megalitre dam, and 1km of river frontage, with a large swimming hole accessed by a trail at the bottom of the property.

The Coorabell property offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Byron hinterland.

Wrapping along the driveway, the road opens into 1000 sqm of hand-laid Italian porphyry cobblestone, marking the grand entrance to the renovated homestead, which features 14ft pressed metal ceilings, cedar walls, blackbutt flooring and ornate fretwork.

The property features a European-style pool.

Inside, an open-plan living area includes a kitchen, finished with the finest appliances and black granite benchtops, which connects to a wraparound verandah and double-sided fireplace.

The master suite comes with a four-room ensuite, including bathroom, separate shower/wet room, dressing room with large marble-topped island and a separate toilet.

An 8.8m-high barn accommodates four large machinery bays, a curved timber staircase leading up to a mezzanine featuring a wood stove and balcony overlooking the ancient fig trees.

There are also converted dairy bales, an oversize garage and a potting shed.

The estate features an 8.8m high barn.

Helen Huntly-Barratt of First National Byron, who negotiated the sale, confirmed Ms Clarkson was the buyer but declined to comment on the deal when contacted by The Courier-Mail due to a confidentiality agreement.

Records show the property last sold in 2018 for just $6.2 million.

An industry source said the current owner had spent "some serious money" on the property since then.

Ms Clarkson also owns a mansion in Hamilton, which she purchased for $10.3 million back in 2010.

The living room features a magnificent double-sided fireplace.

Originally published as Lorna Jane buys Margot Robbie's wedding venue