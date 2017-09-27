Lopped trees angers Angels residents

NOT HAPPY: Residents near Angels Beach are not happy about Ballina Shire Council's removal of trees near an ocean-viewing platform.

NOT HAPPY: Residents near Angels Beach are not happy about Ballina Shire Council's removal of trees near an ocean-viewing platform. Graham Broadhead

RESIDENTS near Angels Beach aren't happy with what they say was an over-zealous pruning of trees by Ballina Shire Council staff on the beach side of an ocean-viewing platform.

David Fuller has written to the relevant minister about the destruction of banksia trees in the coastal reserve.

He claims the council has overstepped the mark in its role as reserve manager through its "destructive works”.

Residents, working under the title of Beachfront Parade Dune Care Group, built the ramp and viewing platform about 2002-2003 and then planted out the banksias.

Mr Fuller said council trimmed the trees occasionally to maintain the view to the ocean.

The council's manager of open spaces Cheyne Willebrands said the removal of the trees was consistent with the Vegetation Management Plan for the East Ballina Reserves, which includes Angels Beach.

He said the banksia species was one that didn't respond well to heavy pruning, as per the Australian Standard for pruning of amenity trees.