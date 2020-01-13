Looking for the scruffiest man in the Northern Rivers

Before and after shot of a Black Comb Barber Shop customer.

Before and after shot of a Black Comb Barber Shop customer.

WE’RE looking for a scruffy man. One whose beard has gotten too long and its been awhile since they had a proper shave.

A man who is in need of more than good grooming. A man who needs a transformation.

Send in a photo of yourself, or your own scruffy man, and barber Michael Day will pick the biggest challenge and offer a grooming session at his new barber shop in Casino.

Micheal is 25 years and he reckons he might be the youngest indigenous man to open a business in the Casino CBD.

His wife Bianca Day said her husband is proof that when you have a dream you can turn it into a reality.

“This is something to inspire the young people of our community in Casino,” Bianca said.

With one child and another on the way, Bianca is the behind-the-scenes person of the business.

It is Michael who has the skills and talent, she said.

“He started cutting hair in his backyard in high school with Kmart clippers,” she said.

“He was working full time at Richmond Valley Council and studying three nights a week at Wollongbar TAFE for nearly two years completing courses in hair and barbering to obtain his full qualifications.”

All Michael’s mates wanted hair cuts and he started cutting hair in their garage to grow his practical skill.

“I love results instantly, that’s why I enjoy cutting hair,” Michael said.

When his list of clientele grew too big, it was time to open up a shop.

Black Comb Barber shop opened last week and its matt black painted walls adorned with stag heads and leather couch give the shop an old fashioned and masculine feel.

El Chapo is the name of the black leather chair with gold trimming where customers sit for their grooming session.

“We wanted people to experience luxury,” Bianca said

High end products are used by Michael when he helps men with their grooming and styling.

Send your scruffy man photos to rrexp@northernstar.com.au to win a grooming session at Black Comb Barber Shop. We’ll be doing a before and after shot.

Black Comb Barber Shop

103 Barker St, Casino.

Phone for appointments on 0478 667 955

Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.