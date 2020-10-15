Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HISTORIC HOUSE: A delightful 1904 farmhouse 'Latuka' at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank, features four bedrooms and its large garden includes a swimming pool.
HISTORIC HOUSE: A delightful 1904 farmhouse 'Latuka' at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank, features four bedrooms and its large garden includes a swimming pool.
News

Looking for a home with lots of room to self-distance?

Alison Paterson
15th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS WE head toward the summer holidays, parents looking for a new home are naturally anxious about ensuring their families remain as safe as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

This means many buyers are looking for a home with enough space and features to ensure their youngsters are happy and active for a staycation.

Fortunately there are many properties on the market which include a swimming pool, large garden and lawn for playing backyard cricket, building a cubby house or romping with the family dog.

PUPPY FRIENDLY: Even the family dog will love a historic residence complete with a large garden and swimming pool, ideal for safe summer social distancing, at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank.
PUPPY FRIENDLY: Even the family dog will love a historic residence complete with a large garden and swimming pool, ideal for safe summer social distancing, at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank.

A historic property with wide veranda, spacious living areas, pressed metal high ceilings, polished teak floors and timber lined walls which could have come straight out of a fairytale is located at 457 Rosebank Rd, Rosebank.

A gorgeous former farmhouse, 'Latuka' has a price tag of $1.9 million to $2.1 million.

The residence features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and it situated on .9Ha (2 acres) in parklike grounds which includes a swimming pool.

Agent Chris Hayward said it's the ideal property for a family wanting to relax at home.

"The vendors are able to move quickly if a buyer wants an early settlement and in by Christmas," he said.

"We have interest from all kinds of buyers, families and those thinking of running a B&B."

POOL PARTY: A large home with room for extended family or friends includes an inground pool, covered spa, wet pbar and massive entertaining areas at 6 Florence St, Goonellabah.
POOL PARTY: A large home with room for extended family or friends includes an inground pool, covered spa, wet pbar and massive entertaining areas at 6 Florence St, Goonellabah.

In Lismore a residence at 6 Florence St, Goonellabah, situated on 1000 sqm features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has a resort-like pool area.

Agent Neil Scott said the property which is on the market at $659,000, is ideal for a large family or for multi-generational living.

He said the house's ground level comprises a double garage, airconditioned office, media room, games room complete with a wet bar plus a bedroom with ensuite and study,

"This is perfect for accommodating extended family or as a teen retreat," he said.

"Upstairs the entertainment area adjoins the house to the sparkling in-ground pool and covered spa tub.

This property is just made entertaining."

Mr Scott said the open-plan residence is so packed with great features there's no need to leave home when you can enjoy the garden and pool with friends and family.

covid-19 family home lismore northern rivers property real estate swimming pool
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Fresh development in backpacker murder

        BREAKING: Fresh development in backpacker murder

        Crime THE body of Simone Strobel, 25, was found in Lismore in February, 2005 and no one has so far faced charges over her death.

        Large number of stab wounds show 'accused intended to kill'

        Premium Content Large number of stab wounds show 'accused intended to kill'

        Crime But man charged over murder of ex-partner has raised partial defence

        More jobs axed at SCU amid 'major reforms'

        Premium Content More jobs axed at SCU amid 'major reforms'

        News "There is no easy option... we have done all we can"

        Hospital parking reprieve, but for how long?

        Premium Content Hospital parking reprieve, but for how long?

        News STAFF and workers at Lismore Base Hospital continue to lobby council on free...