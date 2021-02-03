Menu
The man who has called more grand finals and Origin matches on TV than any other commentator is ‘going around again’.
Look who’s back! Voice of rugby league returns

by Phil Rothfield
3rd Feb 2021 7:53 PM
The voice of rugby league will be back on Channel Nine this year.

Veteran commentator Ray Warren told network executives on Wednesday of his plans to continue.

Warren, who turns 78 this year, has spent the off-season weighing up his options as he nears the end of a distinguished commentary career.

"I'll go around again," he told Nine bosses at a meeting on Wednesday.

Over five decades, Warren has called more grand finals and State of Origin matches on TV than any other commentator in the history of the game. He has called 93 Origin games.

He seriously considered retirement in the off-season, telling News Corp: "I'm scared of going one season or even one week too long."

Encouragement from his family and Nine colleagues, including Phil Gould and Paul Vautin, convinced him to continue.

Warren was inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside legendary Daily Telegraph chief rugby league writer Peter Frilingos.

