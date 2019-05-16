Menu
Peter Johnson's spectacular image of a water spout off Iluka on Wednesday.
Weather

Spectacular water spout captured off coast

Adam Hourigan
by
16th May 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM

IT may have made him late for a lunch date, but for avid Iluka photographer Peter Johnson, it was worth it.

After receiving a call from a photographer friend caught without her camera, Mr Johnson was urged to head to the Iluka breakwall on Wednesday

There waiting for him was a majestic water spout that danced around the horizon for more than 15 minutes.

"You could actually see the ocean being stirred up," Mr Johnson said. It was probably a kilometre off the bluff and about two kilometres from Iluka.

"There was a fair amount of water going, it was pretty impressive."

Mr Johnson said he thought it may have been wider originally, with people saying online they had seen it from the highway.

"It dissipated up into the cloud for a while, and then came back down again," he said. "I think it could've been even wider than when I photographed it."

Mr Johnson is a keen photographer, who also chases storms and weather pictures keeps a website of his local creations, though he likes to maintain "anonymous" profile.

