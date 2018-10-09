Royal missing from Eugenie’s wedding

Another royal wedding! Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie will marry on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Another royal wedding! Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie will marry on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

A FAMILIAR face will be missing from the royal wedding between Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwell, won't be among the guests at the nuptials due to a prior commitment, a source said.

"The Duchess has a longstanding engagement and didn't want to let anyone down," a royal source told Hello!.

Camilla is, of course, married to Prince Charles, who is Eugenie's uncle.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, pictured in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

Meantime, the wedding between Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 30, is the most anticipated British society wedding since Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May.

It is widely tipped Eugenue - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - will wear British designer Erdem when she walks down the aisle at St George's Chapel.

Princess Eugenie has already revealed a British-based designer is behind her wedding gown, and that she was set on the style she wanted from the start.

No show! Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, seen with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Eugenie of York, won’t be at Eugenie’s wedding. Picture: AFP



"(The dress) is the one thing that I was really decisive about," the princess told British Vogue.

"As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it." The princess, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York and granddaughter of the Queen, will marry commoner Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on October 12.

The couple seen at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2017. Picture: AFP

She hinted at her ideas in an interview with BBC's The One Show on the day her engagement was announced.

Erdem - often a favourite of Eugenie's - has been suggested as one of the frontrunners for the wedding gown.

The princess wore a floral, cap-sleeve dress by the designer for her engagement photo shoot at Buckingham Palace.

Erdem was founded by Erdem Moralioglu in 2005, and he is known for his sweeping dresses and floral prints.

Meantime, there will be military fanfare and red velvet cake when Eugenie weds Brooksbank, a liquor company executive.

Prince Harry, Eugenie's cousin, and Meghan Markle married at the same venue in May.

Buckingham Palace has previously said that Eugenie's service will feature a trumpet fanfare and Scottish pipers, a performance by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and a prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

London baker Sophie Cabot is making the red velvet-and-chocolate wedding cake, billed as "a traditional cake with a modern feel." The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie is ninth in line to the British throne.