Logging truck roll-over blocks lane of busy CQ highway
A TRUCK carrying logs has rolled and blocked one lane of a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.
Queensland Police Service were alerted to the semi-trailer roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy, around 10km east of Dingo, at 11am.
The driver of the truck is reportedly out of the vehicle and emergency crews are on scene.
A QPS spokeswoman said the east bound lane of the Capricorn Hwy was blocked and police were on scene conducting traffic controls.