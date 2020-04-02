LOCKDOWN: Pinaroo bans visitors in coronavirus chaos

Pinaroo has made the executive decion to voluntarily lockdown their facility amid COVID-19 concerns.

PINAROO Nursing Home has gone into voluntarily lockdown as management makes a precautionary move to keep their residents safe from a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The decision came after ongoing information from the Australian government regarding visitations and people over 70-years of age being encouraged to stay home.

Last month, CEO and Facility Manager Melanie Calvert told The Western Star that the nursing home was prepared in the event of a lockdown.

“We recognise that there is an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the Darling Downs and it will be only a matter of time before we see cases in Roma,” Ms Calvert said.

“Our residents see Pinaroo as a safe place and they no longer have the desire to go out and risk becoming unwell.

“Families can drop parcels at the door and staff will assist with obtaining anything our residents might want from the shops.”

The CEO said the nursing home’s focus is to keep residents safe and minimise the chances of COVID-19 entering the facility.

“Having less people entering also means it will be easier to identify the contact if we do have cases and therefore be more informed to prevent the spread,” Ms Calvert said.

Instead, a range of interventions will be used to promote the emotional wellbeing of the residents.

“We have activity stations set up in each wing where they can access arts, crafts, puzzles and crosswords etc,” she said.

“Our diversional therapist is also holding small exercise sessions adhering to social distancing with our residents for physical activity to assist mobility.

“Pinaroo Auxiliary have also invested in more non-contact activities and interactive DVD’s, which will really benefit our dementia residents.

“We are also looking at face-to-face communication through Zoom or Skype so that our residents can still see their families and grandchildren as often as they desire.”

Ms Calvert said all departments will work together and be actively involved in investing time to relieve any stress or tension that residents may have at this time.

“Our residents are resilient and in great spirits,” she said.