Lockdown claims massive cycling festival

Despite the lockdown of Greater Brisbane being lifted, the annual Tour De Brisbane - due to be held next weekend - has been called off for the second year in a row.

The event, part of the Brisbane Cycling Festival, attracts thousands of cyclists who take over the streets of Brisbane for rides of between 30km and 110km for fun and fundraising for charity.

The festival also includes the National Road Series Classic for elite cyclists.

But organisers advised on Thursday afternoon that the festival had been postponed.

They said that despite the lifting of the lockdown, it had significantly disrupted planning and 'there is uncertainty as to what the Brisbane outbreak could bring over the coming days and weeks'.

"And so after extensive consultation with stakeholders, the risk of hosting a mass participation event in the current environment has been deemed too high - public health and safety is the number one priority for Brisbane Cycling Festival," organisers said in a statement.

"As a result of the recent Greater Brisbane COVID-19 lockdown, new restrictions and ongoing contact tracing efforts, Queensland Health has advised that the Brisbane Cycling Festival COVID Safe Plan cannot be re-assessed before Tuesday 6th April, due to the 4-day Easter long weekend.

"With riders travelling from all over Australia to be part of Brisbane Cycling Festival, ongoing border and travel restrictions mean riders, racers, coaches, officials and spectators are unable to attend.

"In the best interests of the health and safety of our valued participants, visitors, athletes, staff and volunteers, a difficult decision has been made to postpone the remainder of the Brisbane Cycling Festival for 2021."

Originally published as Lockdown claims massive Brisbane cycling festival