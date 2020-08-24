Menu
Ballina Public School went into lockdown for a short time earlier today.
Lockdown at Ballina primary school after 'incident'

Javier Encalada
24th Aug 2020 1:00 PM

A NORTHERN Rivers school has ended a lockdown that started earlier today.

Ballina Public School confirmed via its social media account that the lockdown happened around the lunch break.

>>> MORE NEWS: Forensics still on scene of suspicious East Lismore death

"This morning there was an incident at school which required us to go into lockdown at lunchtime," the post said.

"We are pleased to report that no one was injured and all students followed all instructions fantastically.

>>> MORE NEWS: Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

"This is why we practice lockdown procedures from time to time."

The school also confirmed normal classes resumed after an extended play at lunch.

No details were provided about the reason for the lockdown. The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

ballina ballina public school northern rivers breaking news
Ballina Shire Advocate

