Lockdown at Ballina primary school after 'incident'

Ballina Public School went into lockdown for a short time earlier today.

A NORTHERN Rivers school has ended a lockdown that started earlier today.

Ballina Public School confirmed via its social media account that the lockdown happened around the lunch break.

"This morning there was an incident at school which required us to go into lockdown at lunchtime," the post said.

"We are pleased to report that no one was injured and all students followed all instructions fantastically.

"This is why we practice lockdown procedures from time to time."

The school also confirmed normal classes resumed after an extended play at lunch.

No details were provided about the reason for the lockdown. The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

