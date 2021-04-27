‘Lock him up’: The player Broncos simply must get

Broncos’ search for playmaker at crisis point as push intensifies for Adam Reynolds

Kevin Walters has been urged by twin brother Kerrod to intensify the chase for Adam Reynolds' signature as the Broncos brace for a four-club contract war for his services.

Reynolds is reportedly being chased by four clubs, including the Broncos, after the skilful Souths veteran refused to accept a one-year extension at the Rabbitohs.

Brisbane's search for a playmaker for next season reached crisis point on Monday when young halfback Tom Dearden officially joined North Queensland on a three-year deal from 2022, with the Broncos declining to enter a bidding war with his services.

Former Test hooker Kerrod Walters urged Brisbane to lock down Reynolds to avoid paying too much for another player.

"You could say Reynolds or Mitchell Moses, but you would have to pay Moses overs to get him up here where Reynolds is chasing a two or three-year deal, which they should be able to do," Kerrod said.

"They need some experience to lead the ship around and Reynolds is the one they would probably lean to. You have got to have a crack.

"Letting Dearden go, they need to sign someone now.

"They have a lot of young guys who are not consistent enough, Reynolds would be a good signing.

"I think the club needs more work than we thought.

"There is a lot of work to do there. There is some really good young talent there but it will need a longer-term fix. There is too much young talent. You need a good mix."

Brisbane's retention and recruitment arm have already compiled a hit list of "clear priorities" and on Monday Kevin Walters said Dearden's departure would not derail those plans.

"Obviously we are disappointed but we have clear priorities on who we are targeting to strengthen our roster going forward,'' he said.

"We will continue to work through that process in the weeks and months ahead."

New Broncos recruit Danny Levi said Dearden had addressed the playing group ahead of Monday's training session to reassure his teammates he had not given up on the club just yet.

"He told us about it but he said as long as he's here, he's 100 per cent for us," Levi said.

"I'm sure he wants to finish off the season strong.

"It's unfortunate because he's a talented young player, but he's got to do what's best for him.

"The boys are really happy for him but he's committed to here for the rest of the year."

Levi - who has played alongside star players Kalyn Ponga and Daly Cherry-Evans during his NRL career - believes Dearden has a big future.

Coach Kevin Walters knows the cupboard needs restocking and quickly.

"He's only young," he said.

"He's one of those tough little dudes. I'm happy to see him keep working hard.

"(I like) his attitude. He's not afraid to get in and do the tough stuff.

"He's only a small dude but he's one of those players that just tries hard.

"You see some players who are real flashy and talented but they don't like that hard stuff - (Tom) does and that's the type of player you want to play with."

