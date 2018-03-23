Menu
Login
News

Is this the Loch Ness monster?

by Ally Foster

THE body of an unidentified sea creature, which recently washed up on a US beach, bears a creepy resemblance to the famous Loch Ness monster.

The mystery creature was reportedly spotted by a father and son who were out on a boat trip near Wolf Island, Georgia.

Jeff Warren told News 4 Jax that he thought it was a dead seal when they first found it, but as they got closer it started to resemble a "Loch Ness-type thing".

The creature was reportedly about 1-2m in length and had a long neck and two fins.

The animal is yet to be properly identified but director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Ash, said that some sea creatures, such as basking sharks, can decompose in a way that makes it look like it has a long neck and tiny head.

Alternatively, the "creature" could also be a simple hoax.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks loch ness monster sea creature social media viral image

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners