Lismore Turf Club secretary-manager Scott Jones.
Local trainers suffer from washed-out race meets

Mitchell Craig
11th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
OWNERS and trainers are hit the hardest when race meetings are lost at this time of year.

That’s according to Lismore Turf Club secretary-manager Scott Jones after today’s TAB meeting was washed out.

“It’s a lost opportunity for our owners and trainers to make money,” Jones said.

“The club can survive it at this time of year, it’s the trainers who I feel sorry for.

“We make our money on (Lismore) Cup day (in September) and that helps us stay afloat for the next 12 months.

“If we lost the Cup meeting the club wouldn’t run as well as it does.”

Jones said they were close to racing today and the decision was made after the final stewards inspection on Monday night.

Heavy rain last week was always going to put the meeting in jeopardy.

“I was actually surprised how well the track looked and how close we were to racing,” Jones said.

“The stewards had the same thoughts. It would have been a very Heavy 10, but we were close.

“The worst part was the home straight and the extra couple of millimetres rain we got (Monday afternoon) didn’t help.

“It’s a shame because the track looks great at this time of year.”

Lismore last saw racing on December 20, with its next meeting not until next month now, on March 7. Ballina will have had five meetings by then.

The break between meetings gives Lismore the chance to have work done on the track.

“Part of our strategic plan with Racing NSW is to use this gap to work on the track,” Jones said.

Lismore Northern Star

