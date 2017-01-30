The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

TEENAGER and actor Nicholas Hamilton had not won any awards but he is definitely raising some eyebrows in America by 'flipping the bird' in the red carpet and staging a political demonstration live on air as part of the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The 16 year-old and the rest of the cast of the 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic notoriously displayed the middle finger to photographers at the red carpet of the awards.

Hamilton took centre stage and front row at displaying his cheekiest side at the red carpet.

The gesture has been a regular one while promoting the film, but this is the first time the ensemble uses the tactic at a major American film and TV event broadcast live to millions via cable TV and the internet.

Actors Samantha Isler, Viggo Mortensen, Charlie Shotwell, Matt Ross (hidden), Nicholas Hamilton, Trin Miller, Shree Crooks, George MacKay, Annalise Basso and Erin Moriarty from the cast of the Captain Fantastic arrive for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 January 2017.

The group's shenanigans didn't end there.

When fellow cast members Viggo Mortensen and Kathryn Hahn presented a video package featuring the film, Hahn said: 'Did we miss something?'

Mortensen, squinting while pretending to check the tele-prompter, said "mmmmh... Power to the people?"

At that moment, the rest of the cast of the film, all five minors including Nicholas Hamilton, stood up and shouted "stick it to the man!"

The SAG Awards:

Actors standing up for other actors. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/gdVdqySW3I — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

The tagline, used by their characters during the film, was particularly poignant after many other winners have made political statements about the latest decrees and policies announced by the Trump administration in the last week.

EARLIER: ALSTONVILLE teenager Nicholas Hamilton is currently surrounded by fellow film and TV actors at the red carpet of the Screen Actor Guild Awards with the cast of his latest films.

Hamiton posted an image of himself in Instagram at the red carpet event with fellow actors and hit TV series Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard.

These two mouth-breathers... @entertainmentweekly @maybelline #PreSAGs A photo posted by Nicholas Hamilton (@nicholas.hamilton) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:55am PST

The three young actors met in the set of the upcoming film It, a new production of the Stephen King book, which filmed in Canada last year and is due to be released in September.

The Alstonville High student, 16, is nominated with the rest of the cast for the 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which included Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings), George Mackay (Pride) and Annalise Basso (Ouija).

The SAG Awards are held in Los Angeles, USA, which honours the best achievements in film and television performances.

The 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic tells the story of a father who struggles to offer his children a rigorous but alternative upbringing.

Mortensen's portrayal of the dad has also earned him a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the awards.