'Lot of pressure': Students to get HSC results today

Rivers Secondary College Lismore High campus student Sarah Lane, 17, is looking forward to getting her HSC results.

Rivers Secondary College Lismore High campus student Sarah Lane, 17, is looking forward to getting her HSC results. Marc Stapelberg

THE wait is over for more than 55,000 NSW HSC students who will be able to access their HSC results today and Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) tomorrow.

Ahead of getting their final results, two students from Ballina and Byron Bay were delighted to know they topped the state in a subject each.

Xavier Catholic College Ballina student, Katya Gecso came first in the state for Retail Services examination - much to her surprise.

"I'm just more interested to see what I got, I studied a lot so I think it will be ok but I'm not really aiming for a set number (for my ATAR)," Kayta said.

A gap year with some work is on the cards before starting university at a later date.

"At the moment I'd like to see if I can do Earth and Environmental Science, which along with retail was one of my favourite subjects," she said.

Kamala Manjari Mansfield (Byron Bay High School) also proved one shouldn't underestimate the regional students and snagged the top score in Indonesian Beginners.

Both of their achievements were recognised yesterday among 120 students at a First in Course ceremony.

For Sarah Lane, 17, (The Rivers Secondary College - Lismore High Campus) her ATAR results mean either accepting an early entry offer into Wollongong University for a Bachelor of Pre-Medicine, Science and Health, or studying a medicine degree elsewhere. Either way, she will be on her way to achieving a dream she's had since starting high school - becoming a doctor.

"It's down to deciding whether I want to go through the undergraduate pathway and go straight into a medicine course or whether I do a pre-medicine degree which I've got early entry for which would then lead to me a post-graduate degree in medicine," Sarah said.

"The exams were totally different to what I expected...I hadn't expected them to be over so quickly and how little it felt like I'd done when I finished the exams. I expected it to be this life-changing moment...all of a sudden it was over."

Despite reassurance she will get to study medicine, Sarah was still nervous to see her results.

"There is a lot of pressure and it does decide where I am moving next year and how my university life will go whether it will be a five year course or seven before moving into the workforce. It's defintely big...it will give me a sense of direction."