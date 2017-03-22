Local SES training for tsunami readiness

TRAINING DAY: The Ballina State Emergency Service unit will hold tsunami information sessions in Ballina prior to a training day on April 8. Pictured are exercise planning officer Ian Lacey (left) and unit controller Gerry Burnage at Lighthouse Beach.

THE important message firstly is "don't panic”.

The Ballina State Emergency Service unit will on April 8 hold an exercise, with the premise that a tsunami is about to hit the coast.

But Ian Lacey, planning officer for the exercise named "Bombora”, which is an Aboriginal word meaning "big wave”, said the risk of a tsunami hitting the east coast of Australia was considered low.

This is a case of being prepared.

The exercise will be held around the Lighthouse Beach and Shaws Bay estate area.

Mr Lacey said about 30 SES volunteers will take part, along with members of the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club, which will start at 7.30am.

"We have to have plans for the evacuating areas considered to be low-lying,” Mr Lacey said.

The scenario the exercise is based on is that a tsunami has been recorded off the coast of Vanuatu, and is expected to hit the coast at 11am.

Three SES vehicles will be operating in the Shaws Bay estate on the day, one with a public address system.

SES unit controller, Gerry Burnage, said in the event of a real tsuanmi, the advice was to head to land 10m above sea level or land 1km from the coastline, or head 10km inland if you are following a watercourse.

But again, the message is to not panic. Mr Burnage said this exercise was about educating the community as well as providing a practice drill for the volunteers.

Flyers explaining the exercise will be placed in letter boxes in the Shaws Bay estate and information sessions open to the general public will be held on March 29 at 2pm and 7pm at the Ballina Surf Club at Lighthouse Beach.