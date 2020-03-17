Local rugby may not be on at all this season

The Far North Coast rugby union team after taking out the Richardson Shield at the 2019 NSW Country championships. All rugby across Australia has been postponed until May. Photo Vicki Kerry.

RUGBY union is in lockdown with the possibility of no games being played in the Far North Coast competition this season

Rugby Australia has called off all junior and senior games including trainings and club activities until at least May 1 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

FNC rugby union administration officer Wayne Millane believes it could take longer for the local product to get back on its feet.

“There could still be no rugby at all in 2020,” Millane said.

“We’ll probably have to push everything back at least a couple of week again in May for everyone to sort themselves out.

“We can’t extend the season (beyond September) and there’s a chance we’ll be looking at just having a one-round competition.

“Everything is definitely off at the moment, clubs can’t train or do anything.

“Unfortunately there might not be much rugby or any sport played this season.”

Rugby Australia issued a statement late Monday afternoon following a meeting of its national development panel.

“Rugby Australia along with the state and territory member unions have unanimously agreed to postpone all community rugby until the first week of May, effective immediately,” the statement read.

“This recommendation covers rugby matches, rugby training and face-to-face rugby education courses.

“Although this decision has not been made lightly, it has been made with the interests of the participants, families and the broader community as the priority.

Millane said precautions had been in place since last week before the final decision was made.

“We spoke last week about cleaning change rooms properly and making sure players weren’t sharing drink bottles,” he said.

“It was all the common sense stuff that every club would have been doing beforehand.

“It’s all happened so fast since then and all we can do is abide by what we’ve been told.

“A lot of our junior country championships were scheduled for early May and they’ll probably have to be pushed back until June.

“We’ve made payments and organised around those events but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”