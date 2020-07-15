Local holiday parks open their doors to QLD tourists

HOLIDAY parks on the Northern Rivers are welcoming guests from Queensland while ensuring a COVID-safe holiday.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said he was proud to be able to welcome guests from Queensland back to the parks since the borders reopened on July 10.

“There has always been a strong Queenslander representation in our northern NSW parks which range from Ballina and Evans Head right through to Byron,” he said.

“Our Queensland visitors make up to 25 per cent of statewide guests and we are happy to see them returning now they are able to do so.”

Mr Edmonds said after months of restricted movements and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, people are craving nature-based, outdoor holidays.

“Our coastal and country parks promise fresh air and relaxation, encourage healthy outdoor activities and support regional townships which have done it tough and struggled through drought, fires and now a pandemic,” he said.

“To ensure we continue to offer these great, worry-free holiday experiences, Reflections parks follow all NSW Public Health Requirements and have a firm COVID-19 Safety Plan in place.

“We closely monitor and act on the latest information from NSW Health to keep our parks safe holiday havens throughout these uncertain times.”