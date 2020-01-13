Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Two men charged after loaded gun, ammo found traffic stop

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jan 2020 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO men have been charged after police discovered a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police intercepted the Mercedes-Benz on Orchid Ave at 11.30pm, before a search uncovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a set of knuckle dusters.

A 27-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Mermaid Beach man have each been charged with unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both are due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

ammunition charges editors picks handgun qps traffic stop weapons

Just In

    Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

    Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
    • 13th Jan 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘phenomenal’ breath test reading recorded by motocyclist

        premium_icon The ‘phenomenal’ breath test reading recorded by motocyclist

        Crime A CASINO man who rode a motorbike while he was so drunk he could barely talk to police has received a community-based prison term.

        Crazy coastal rental prices ‘a shocking sign of the times’

        Crazy coastal rental prices ‘a shocking sign of the times’

        News EXPERT explains how high-end property owners could ask for more than $4000 a week...

        Looking for the scruffiest man in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Looking for the scruffiest man in the Northern Rivers

        News One man will win a grooming session at the new Black Comb Barber Shop

        PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        premium_icon PM concedes climate policies must ‘evolve’

        News 'I’m not willing to put someone’s job at risk'