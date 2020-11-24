LJ Hooker League’s one-day format a big hit with players

LJ HOOKER LEAGUE: Caleb Ziebell batting for Cudgen in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 round at Oakes Oval, Lismore on December 30, 2019. Photo: Ursula Bentley

IN A year where the pandemic has changed everything, cricket has not been immune.

Even the ever popular Far North Coast Cricket Council LJ Hooker League hung up its bat and bails in March as the COVID-19 lockdown intensified.

But according to FNCCC president Phil Melville, since sport has come back, not all the news has been bad.

Melville said despite the LJ Hooker League moving from two day fixtures with a minimum of 80 overs to a one-day event featuring 40 overs, everyone involved in the game has been making a supreme effort.

“Due to COVID-19, Cricket NSW, our governing body, highly recommended we play a one day format to take into consideration, travel, quarantine and social distancing issues,” he said.

“I’m really proud of how everyone has pulled together.”

Melville said there was no doubt that team sports such as cricket was one the glue that kept the community together.

“Players, match officials and supporters have put their heart and soul into this competition, I think the lockdown showed many people just how important this sport is to them” he said.

“We have 11 teams in the league this year, one up from last year.”

Melville said he’s very proud of the efforts that everyone in the game has made in order to keep the leather hitting the willow.

He said the compressed play meant there’s been some spectacular sporting feats.

“And the one day fixtures are giving everyone some more exciting cricket,” he said.

“They are also very popular with families and some of the younger players who have part-time work.”

Melville said the FNCCC was trying “to build the best cricketers we can for the next level of the game.”

He said he expected the next season of the LJ Hooker League would return to the two-day fixture format.

LJ Hooker League Ladder as of November 21, 2020

1 Cudgen

2 Lennox Head

3 Marist Brothers Lismore

4 Tintenbar-East Ballina

5 Pottsville

6 Casino RSM Cavaliers

7 Ballina Bears

8 Lismore Workers

9 Byron Bay

10 Murwillumbah

11 Alstonville