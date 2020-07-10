Liz Ellis wants to know what you think about netball

REVIEW: Netball Australia is ivtiing players, officials and supporters to participate in a review of the state of play high is led by former Australian captain Liz Ellis. Photo: UrsulaBentley@CapturedAus

AN INDEPENDENT review of Netball Australia will be headed by one of the game's great players, former Australian captain Liz Ellis.

On Thursday Netball Australia announced the commencement of the review which it said, "will holistically consider the State of the Game in order to reset the sport's strategy following the impact of COVID-19."

And the organisation is seeking feedback from players, officials and supporters involved in all levels of the sport.

Led by Ellis, the review aims to canvas the views and experiences of the wide range of customer and stakeholder groups from across the netball nation, inviting diverse and bold thinking to ensure the ongoing sustainability, prosperity and relevance of the game.

Ellis said the State of the Game Review will provide a listening post at a critical juncture of the sport and help build strong, innovative strategies leading to 2027 when the sport hopes to host the Netball World Cup.

"Netball is the pre-eminent sport of choice for Australian women and girls, but like all sports, netball has experienced significant financial pressure across the system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ellis said.

"This review is an opportunity, not only to capture the pulse of the netball nation, but to understand what's most important to people that love netball - from elite through to grassroots, social, mixed and men's netball."

Ellis said the review is also a chance to also understand what our commercial partners see as the future of our business.

"We need to ensure the sport has a contemporary strategy and structure," she said.

"This is a unique opportunity for the sport to re-imagine and if necessary, reshape relevant features to ensure we can all bounce back stronger together."

Ellis will be joined on the panel by Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, non-executive director and former MP Wendy Machin and non-executive director, CEO, CMO and media executive Joe Pollard.

In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, Suncorp Super Netball was delayed, community netball was suspended, Netball Australia stood down half its workforce and Suncorp Super Netball athletes accepted a reduction in their player payments for 2020.

Netball Australia chief executive officer Marne Fechner said the consultation aspect of the review will be the most significant in the sport's history.

The Review's terms of reference will see the panel consider:

• Netball's value proposition and critical pain points.

• The alignment between customer and stakeholder insight and the sport's purpose, vision and strategy.

• The culture of netball in Australia.

• The financial, delivery and commercial model of netball in Australia.

• The optimal future governance structure of netball (Netball Australia, Member Organisations, associations, clubs, Suncorp Super Netball and Suncorp Super Netball clubs).

• The roles of each entity in the netball ecosystem.

• Any other matter that would best serve netball in Australia.

It is estimated the review panel will provide recommendations to Netball Australia by the end of September 2020.

Netball Australia is inviting all netball fans, participants, volunteers, anyone involved in the sport to provide input into this review via https://netball.com.au/stateofthegame