Liz Ellis shares the heartbreak of infertility

ONE-in-six couples in Australia are affected by infertility - and for five long years, former Australian netball captain Liz Ellis was one of those affected.

The Ballina resident has penned a book called If At First You Don't Conceive, to be released by published Macmillan & Picador in Australia in April.

The publisher presented the book saying Ms Ellis wanted "to help other hopeful parents-to-be navigate these often bewildering, almost always uncomfortable and sometimes utterly devastating waters”.

The book is based on on interviews with specialists and couples, and covers alternative therapies, fertility drugs, IVF, donor eggs and miscarriages.

Ms Ellis also speaks about "the frustration, disappointment and heartbreak that such a journey brings ... this book is a must-have, friendly, and more often than not funny guide on how to try, and try again.”

A launch event has been set in Melbourne for April 24.

Liz Ellis had an 18-year elite career in netball, which included two Commonwealth Gold Medals, three World Championships, four National League titles, four Most Valuable Player awards and an Australian record of 122 Test matches played.

In 2018, Ms Ellis became an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the Australia Day Honours for "distinguished service to netball as an elite player and coach, through support and advocacy for young women, as a contributor to the broadcast and print media industries and to the community”.

Ellis is also an experienced broadcaster and media personality, hosting and commentating netball and other sports, and appearing on radio and television as a sports expert and personality.