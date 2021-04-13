Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

LIVE: QLD U16 Male T20 State Cricket Championships
Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Tom Threadingham
13th Apr 2021 8:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After a big opening day of cricket, the state's rising stars are back at it again today as they hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures in the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Flares and Sparks will face off in the first match from 9.30am. You can watch the livestream of that game in the video player above.

Flash vs Embers will contest the second match which will also be livestreamed here at 1.30pm.

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

PHOTOS: State's best teens hit pitch on Coast

5 things we learned on big first day of cricket champs

News Corp is livestreaming the three-day championships being held at Caloundra Cricket Club, with all games on Field 1 to be broadcast.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Sparks and Flares got off to winning starts on the opening day, taking down Embers and Flash in the one-day 50-over format.

In what is sure to be a big hitting day of cricket, winning sides Sparks and Flares will face off in a T20 match from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Flash and Embers will hit the pitch for their T20 clash at 1.30pm.

Both games are being livestreamed.

THE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 9:30am

  • FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

 

Wednesday, 9:30am

  • EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

More Stories

cricket queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temperatures set to drop below average in parts of region

        Premium Content Temperatures set to drop below average in parts of region

        News Brrr – there’s going to be some cold mornings this week.

        Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        Premium Content Jobs on offer ahead of 2021 Australian Census

        News The Australian Bureau of Statistics is currently recruiting to help deliver the...

        Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

        Premium Content Elderly residents left traumatised by road rage

        Council News ‘So traumatised that she will not go out again’: Ballina Shire Council to address...

        Crack down on illegal campers fornicating at popular lookout

        Premium Content Crack down on illegal campers fornicating at popular lookout

        Council News Frustrated rangers say tourist spot is overrun by campers littering