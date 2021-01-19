Elyse Dallinger and Gray Wilson in a scene from Lismore Theatre Company's upcoming production of Educating Rita.

Elyse Dallinger and Gray Wilson in a scene from Lismore Theatre Company's upcoming production of Educating Rita.

Live theatre is coming back to Goonellabah with the upcoming Lismore Theatre Company production of Educating Rita.

After being postponed in March 2020, the show has been confirmed for the Rochdale Theatre opening on Friday, February 12.

Director David Addenbrooke had to excuse himself from the role in the last 12 months, so producer Kylie Fuad stepped into the directing shoes.

"We are so excited to be back!" she said.

"I'm in constant conversation with David to ensure my work continues the vision he had for this production.

"The excellent script provides comedy and pathos and a heartfelt journey for both Frank and Rita and our two actors are really bringing this to life for an intimate theatre experience,' said Kylie.

Educating Rita is a 'two hander' (a play with only two characters) starring Elyse Dallinger and Gray Wilson in the roles Rita and Frank.

The plot centres around Rita, a hairdresser who is enthusiastically and newly enrolled in an Open University course in English Literature.

Dr Frank Bryant is her jaded tutor whose love of poetry is on a par with his love of the bottle.

The whole play is set in Frank's office where the dynamic of the teacher-student relationship changes and Rita discovers her own voice.

To ensure audiences are COVIDSafe, LTC is limiting audience numbers, instigating various hygiene measures, only offering online ticket sales and complying with regulations, including use of the Services NSW QR registration.

• At Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, from February 11 to 28, nine shows only over three weekends, including Sunday matinees. For details visit www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au.