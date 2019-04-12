Smith on the cusp of history

Cameron Smith is just three points away from securing another record. Picture: Hamish Blair

CAMERON Smith is set to enter one of rugby league's most exclusive clubs on Friday, as just the 17th player in history to top the game's point-scoring charts.

Melbourne captain Smith needs just three individual points against North Queensland to overtake Hazem El Masri's mark of 2418 as the NRL's leading points-scorer of all time.

In doing so, Smith will become just the third forward to hold the record, joining South Sydney and Eastern Suburbs hooker Arthur Oxford and Rabbitohs second-rower Bernie Purcell.

A consistent points-scorer since his debut back in 2002, Smith has played just one full season since then where he didn't reach triple figures.

His ascension to the top will end El Masri's 10-year reign - the fourth longest in the sport's history.

Horace Miller was the code's first big points-scorer in Australia when he was the leading man in the inaugural 1908 season.

His record was taken in 1910 by Arthur Conlin, and some of the code's biggest names in Dally Messenger, Keith Barnes, Graham Eadie, Mick Cronin, Daryl Halligan and Andrew Johns have at one point also held the mantle.

When Smith does become the 17th player in history to claim the title it will add to a number of records already owned by the Melbourne No.9.

His 388 games is the most in the league's history as he looks set to pass the 400 barrier this year, and he's also kicked the most goals (1120), claimed the most wins (276) and turned out in a record 40 State of Origins.

- AAP

