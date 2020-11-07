Live gigs key to getting people ‘back on their feet’

Local artist Budjerah will be part of the local talent performing in the Great Southern Nights initiative.

LIVE music is set to form a key part of the Northern Rivers' recovery from COVID-19 and it begins with Great Southern Nights.

The initiative will see a host of local and national talent play live gigs across the region, including Fingal Head artist Budjerah.

The 18-year-old just released his new single Missing You which was co-written with Australian music royalty Matt Corby, who also produced Budjerah's upcoming EP.

Ahead of his headline show in Lismore on November 14, Budjerah said his partnership with Matt Corby had "pushed" him in developing his sound.

"In my music, I think of how I'm going to use my voice as an instrument before the melody and anything else. Matt is classically trained, so he pushed me vocally. We both really like the real, organic sounds of instruments.

"When people listen to my music, they'll hear my experience. A song like Missing You is honest, and I hope it brings them comfort and shows they're not alone."

Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said as well as providing entertainment, these gigs would be a key part of the area's economic recovery from COVID-19.

"I'm thrilled that venues across the Ballina and Lismore electorates are going to host these awesome events," Mr Franklin said.

"I love our arts industry and Australia has amazing home grown talent so I can't wait to see our local venues come to life again.

"Arts, tourism, entertainment and hospitality have been the hardest-hit industries since COVID-19 emerged and these gigs are an important way of helping get people in jobs and back on their feet."

See the full list of Great Southern Nights gigs in your local area below.

BALLINA:

Phil Jamieson and Pat Davern

Venue: Ballina RSL Date: November 5

Steve Balbi

Venue: Ballina RSL Date: November 28

Casey Barnes

Venue: Ballina RSL Date: November 14

Daddy Long Legs and the Swamp Donkeys

Venue: The Australian Hotel Date: November 28

BRUNSWICK HEADS:

Harry James Angus

Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 14

Oka

Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 17

Matt Corby

Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 20

Ben Walsh and the Orkestra of the Underground featuring Shaun Tan

Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 22

Thelma Plum

Venue: Brunswick Picture House Date: November 27-28

Michael Simic (AKA Mikelangelo)

Venue: Brunswick Picture House. Date: November 29

BYRON BAY:

Jaguar Jonze

Venue The Northern Date: November 5

Waax

Venue: The Northern Date: November 7

In Hearts Wake

Venue: The Northern Date: November 14

Sycco

Venue: The Northern Date: November 26

The Buckleys

Venue: Byron Youth Activity Centre Date: November 21

Venue: Byron Theatre Date: November 6

Jack Botts

Venue: Byron Bay Youth Activity Centre Date: November 22

Classic Steinway Concert

Venue: Byron Theatre Date: November 22

Performers and Buskers of Byron

Venue: Byron Theatre Date: November 25

Ask Grunwald

Venue: Byron Theatre Dater: November 27

Hat Fitz and Carra

Venue Byron Theatre Date: November 29

ELTHAM:

Andy Golledge + Caitlin Harnett

Venue: The Eltham Hotel Date: November 6

Lucie Thorne w/ The Eltham House Band

Venue: The Eltham Hotel Date: November 12.

LENNOX HEAD:

Tex Perkins

Venue: The Park Lane Theatre Date: November 7

LISMORE:

Tim Freedman

Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 12

Budjerah

Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 14

Tainui

Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 21

No Frills Twins

Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 26

William Crighton

Venue: Lismore City Hall Date: November 28