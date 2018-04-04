Menu
LIVE: Commonwealth Games officially opens

by Emily Benammar

TEAM AUSTRALIA is "itching" to get cracking at the Commonwealth Games - starting at tonight's opening ceremony.

Chef de mission Steve Moneghetti said that tonight had been "seven years in the planning" and that he - like the athletes - is champing at the bit to kick things off at the Opening Ceremony at Carrara.

Moneghetti gathered the troops on Monday evening and said that the experience had only galvanized the group as they - as the host nation - face the longest wait of any country to enter the stadium tonight.

"Having the team en masse, it was a really good buzz. Sometimes when you get so many people together, it can drop away or it can lift up and I felt that there was a real lift in the team," he said.

"It was great and it will be the same tonight."

