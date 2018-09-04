Menu
Login
John Millman has pulled off the biggest upset of the career, downing Swiss great Roger Federer.
John Millman has pulled off the biggest upset of the career, downing Swiss great Roger Federer.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

‘Stadium in shock’: Millman stuns Federer

4th Sep 2018 3:08 PM

IN ONE of the greatest upsets in US Open history, Brisbane journeyman John Millman has beaten Roger Federer in the fourth round of the US Open.

Millman fought back from a set down on Tuesday to beat Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 in a stunning upset at Flushing Meadows.

" I have so much respect for Roger, he is a hero of mine...today he wasn't at his best but I'll take it," Millman said.

Federer started in typical fashion to take the opener 6-3 but Millman didn't wilt, taking the game up to the Swiss to win the next three and set up a quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic.

Millman (ranked 55th) is the fifth-lowest ranked player to beat Roger Federer in a major. 

Before the match, Federer had a word of encouragement for Millman, who had practised with him in Switzerland.

"He's just come to Switzerland to train with me before the grass court season so we know each other quite well. (He's) a super friendly guy, and I'm very happy for him that he's gotten so far," the Swiss said.

"But now I'll try to stop him, so we'll see how it goes."

Before their fourth round clash, Millman said the Swiss star was "always someone he looked up to" .

Watch the US Open LIVE on ESPN with a Fox Sports digital subscription. Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan. T & Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

flushing meadows john millman novak djokovic roger federer us open

Top Stories

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    'Bring them into plain sight'

    News Local artist's latest large scale public exhibition set to bring focus on asylum seekers

    Cowardly attack on home

    Cowardly attack on home

    News Ballina woman's pleas for information

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Keep an eye out for baby puggles

    Environment Echidna breeding season is approaching

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather BOM explains what to expect from approaching weather system

    Local Partners