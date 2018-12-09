Menu
Login
Cricket

Lyon roars but Aussies staring down barrel of defeat

9th Dec 2018 1:14 PM
Nathan Lyon is leading the attack for the Australians. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Nathan Lyon is leading the attack for the Australians. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Aijaz Rahi

INDIA'S lead is charging towards 300 as they look to build a monster, match-winning target on day four of the first Test in Adelaide.

Nathan Lyon gave Australia a sniff of hope with a double breakthrough before lunch when he finally ended first innings centurion Cheteshwar Pujara's epic knock on 76.

Lyon then removed Rohit Sharma for 1, leaving Ajinkya Rahane remains unbeaten on 57 and Rishabh Pant on 10 with India 5-260 at lunch.

Lyon looms as the key man for Australia after jagging the key breakthrough of Virat Kohli (34) late on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Travis Head has backed Australia to shut down India with the new ball and chase any total they can muster.

"If we continue to bowl the way we did the reward will come," Head said.

More Stories

australia v india cricket nathan lyon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners