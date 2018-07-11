Menu
Login
Brad Fittler and Boyd Cordner
Brad Fittler and Boyd Cordner
Rugby League

LIVE: Blues go for clean sweep in Origin III

by Staff writers
11th Jul 2018 7:51 PM

THE Blues will attempt to make history while Queensland will be flat out saving a bit of face as the final State of Origin match for 2018 is upon us.

New South Wales are aiming for their first clean sweep since 2000 and just their fourth in Origin history while Queensland are looking to make amends after falling in the first two matches.

It might be a dead rubber but the stakes are always high in Origin football with futures and legacies on the line.

We'll take you through every step of the action live from Suncorp Stadium as the latest chapter in the Origin story comes to a close.

nsw maroons state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners