O'Keefe slams treatment of Glenn Maxwell

ANOTHER day of Test cricket and Australia find themselves in an even deeper hole, a scenario that has become all too familiar over the recent months.

Along with the constant failures has been the finger pointing and despite not being in the team, Glenn Maxwell has been on the receiving end more often than not.

The unorthodox batsmen comes under fire any time Australia fail and it's become too much for one former Australian cricketer and now commentating guru.

Kerry O'Keefe went into bat for the Victorian, who has copped more than any other Australian cricketer in recent times.

"Glenn Maxwell has not been treated well enough in my opinion in recent times," O'Keeffe said in a Q&A for foxsports.

"He seems to be the fall guy for every mediocre Australian performance."

With the fourth and final Test against India looking like it's heading in the direction of the tourists, handing them the 3-1 series victory, O'Keefe believes now is the time for the selectors to look at how to they can implement the X-factor of Maxwell.

"It is time to address how the Australian team can use his undoubted talent. He is a superb slow-pitch batsman and his x-factor stroke play in short form has to be encouraged, not discouraged," O'Keefe said.

As another loss looks imminent for the Australian side, Maxwell waits patiently on the sidelines hoping for a recall into the squad, but isn't expecting one to come any time soon.

"I think the way they look at it, they think that I've got enough opportunities to have shown what I've got in the Test arena and they weren't happy with what they saw," he said recently.

"If I can pile some runs on at the back ends of this summer, who knows? But it's too hard to concentrate on anything too far ahead. They've picked their squad for the moment and I wish them all the best."

But it was once again O'Keefe who went into bat for Maxwell, stating it should have been his name on the team sheet prior to the Test.

"I'd have gone with Glenn Maxwell in the middle order because I just think he's a slow-pitch batsman," O'Keeffe said this week.

"I know it's a horse-and-course (selection) and you shouldn't have that as a parameter, but I just like Glenn Maxwell on a slow surface. He got a hundred in Ranchi against India on a slow turning surface. This will be similar.

"I just don't understand the problems that they seem to have with Glenn Maxwell. His off-spin could have diddled a few overs, he brings a lot in the field."